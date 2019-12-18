This was the scene in Brent Knoll on Tuesday morning (December 17th) when a fierce fire completely destroyed a caravan.

Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater fire crews were called to Battleborough Lane in the village at 10.07am where the caravan was alight.

A spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “On arrival at the incident crews reported one caravan well alight.”

“Crews extinguished the fire using one compressed air foam jet, one hosereel jet and one main jet.”

“The caravan and four fence panels were 100% destroyed by fire.”

A fire spokesman confirmed that the fire was started accidentally.

Pictured: The damaged caravan in Brent Knoll after the fire (Photos: Burnham Fire Station)