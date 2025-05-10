12.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed May 14, 2025
News

PHOTOS: Children at Highbridge’s Churchfield School mark VE day with street party

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

The children at Highbridge’s Churchfield Church School commemorated the 80th Anniversary of VE day with their own ‘street party’ on Thursday (8th May).

Children and staff wore their uniforms as members of Scouts, Cubs, Beavers, Brownies and Cadets, whilst everyone else came dressed in red, white and blue.

“Everyone made Union flags to wave, the school was decorated with colourful bunting and we showed our respect with a two-minute silence before enjoying a street party style lunch, listening to military band music,” says a spokesperson.

“Year 3 children wrote diary entries as if they were in the street party on VE day 1945. Using the information they had learnt about the war, they imagined how it must have felt for families during this challenging time, and they also designed commemorative
plates.”

“Medals were designed and created by children in Year 4. The designs reflected the soldiers extraordinary efforts and achievements. In year 5 children watched some videos and discussed the importance of VE day. They listened to Churchill’s speech announcing VE day and then used this to support their persuasive speech writing.”

