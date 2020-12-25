Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge town centres have been given a dash of festive colour with scores of shop windows decorated for Christmas.

The winners of the Town Council’s annual competition to pick the best decorated windows have been announced.

The winner in Burnham is Fortes in Pier Street, with second place going to No.1 Regent Street Hair Salon. The winner in Highbridge is Sandra’s Hairdressers and second place goes to Kerry’s Card Kreations.

Here, Burnham-On-Sea.com features some of the best-decorated shop windows around the town centres.

Pictured: Christmas shop windows in Burnham-On-Sea town centre