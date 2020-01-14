Drama students at King Alfred School in Highbridge are set to perform the popular family pantomime Cinderella this month.

A dozen Year 12 students are involved in the production, which will be held at the school’s drama studio at 5.30pm on Monday January 20th, Tuesday January 21st and Thursday January 23rd.

With colourful costumes, superbly-casted characters and an engaging script, the show is sure to be a hit with audiences.

Jena Norrell, who plays Cinderella, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We wanted to get the whole sixth form and community involved and thought a pantomime would be the perfect thing to do. As A-level drama students, we wanted something entirely student-led that also involved the sixth form as well.”

“We say a big thank you to Pre-Loved Prom for their assistance with costumes, plus the teachers and our friends in the sixth form, who have been a massive help – we couldn’t have done it without them.”

Tickets are priced at £2.50 and can be bought on the door on the night. Students can also buy tickets in advance from the school library.

The cast includes Cinderella – Jena Norrell; Prince Charming – Jess Smith; Dandini – Miriam Löber; Buttons – Abi Adams; Zips – Holly Bailey; Boroness – Faye Dyer; Fairy Godmother – Chloe Purchase; Boris – Lèa Nabet; Stella – Elliot Chapman; Bella- Katie Clarke; Baron – Annalisa D’amore; Major Domo – Luisa Pastone.

The show’s Director is Louis Channon; Assistant Director – Tash White; Costume/hair – Ruby Barton; Costume/hair – Holly Sanders; Make-up – Ruby Buckmaster; Make-up – Kayley Brown; Advertising – Caitlin Kelly / Jess Reed; Set – Kiera Shoemake and Lighting/sound- Charles Hewlitt.