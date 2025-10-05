PHOTOS: Classic cars and bikes draw spectators to Brean Down for first event

A colourful display of classic cars, motorbikes, vans and supercars drew a steady stream of visitors to Brean Down on Sunday (October 5th) for a new fundraising event.

Held opposite the National Trust car park, the club’s first Brean Classic Car and Breakfast BBQ event proved a hit with enthusiasts and families alike, offering a chance to admire the vehicles while enjoying a morning bite.

Organisers thanked all those who attended and confirmed that all profits from the day will go towards local charities supported by Rotary.

A spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were pleased with the turnout and grateful to everyone who came along to support the event.”

“It was a great way to bring the community together while raising money for good causes.”

The event is set to return next year at the same location on Sunday, October 4th, 2026.