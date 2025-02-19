PHOTOS: Clearance of ‘invasive’ Berrow dunes plants undertaken by volunteers

Local volunteers took part in a special day of clearing invasive plants at Berrow Local Nature Reserve over the weekend.

The Conservation Volunteer Workday was held in Berrow Dunes by Somerset Council’s Community Rangers where the team cleared away sea buckthorn and other invasive plants.

“Clearing invasive sea buckthorn from the dunes allows rarer plants to flourish,” explains a spokeperson.

“The shallow root system of buckthorn outcompetes native plants for moisture and nutrients, while contributing to erosion and ecological imbalance.”

Meanwhile, Somerset Council’s Community Rangers are organising a free Family Nature Exploration event this Thursday, 20th February, from 10am-12noon.

Guides from Somerset Wildlife Trust and the Countryside Ranger team will take visitors on a journey of exploration of the plants, birds and pond life to be found on the Berrow Dunes Nature Reserve.

The event is open to all and families looking for things to do in the half-term will be particularly welcome! No need to book. Meets at Berrow Dunes Local Nature Reserve Car Park, opposite Sandy Glade Holiday Park. Queries can be addressed to Mandy Wallington at mandy.wallington@somersetwildlife.org or 07754 551090