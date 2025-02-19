3.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Feb 19, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsPHOTOS: Clearance of ‘invasive’ Berrow dunes plants undertaken by volunteers
News

PHOTOS: Clearance of ‘invasive’ Berrow dunes plants undertaken by volunteers

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Local volunteers took part in a special day of clearing invasive plants at Berrow Local Nature Reserve over the weekend.

The Conservation Volunteer Workday was held in Berrow Dunes by Somerset Council’s Community Rangers where the team cleared away sea buckthorn and other invasive plants.

“Clearing invasive sea buckthorn from the dunes allows rarer plants to flourish,” explains a spokeperson.

“The shallow root system of buckthorn outcompetes native plants for moisture and nutrients, while contributing to erosion and ecological imbalance.”

Meanwhile, Somerset Council’s Community Rangers are organising a free Family Nature Exploration event this Thursday, 20th February, from 10am-12noon.

Guides from Somerset Wildlife Trust and the Countryside Ranger team will take visitors on a journey of exploration of the plants, birds and pond life to be found on the Berrow Dunes Nature Reserve.

The event is open to all and families looking for things to do in the half-term will be particularly welcome! No need to book. Meets at Berrow Dunes Local Nature Reserve Car Park, opposite Sandy Glade Holiday Park. Queries can be addressed to Mandy Wallington at mandy.wallington@somersetwildlife.org or 07754 551090

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea care home residents mark Valentines Day by reminiscing about weddings
Next article
Fundraising dog who visited Burnham on 3,000 mile trek shortlisted for Crufts award

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Haze Caravan Rentals

49 Esplanade

Resin8 (TKASA Young Enterprise 2024)

The Rosewood Burnham-On-Sea

2 Brighthome, Brean

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
3.2 ° C
4.2 °
2.3 °
87 %
0.9kmh
100 %
Wed
10 °
Thu
12 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
10 °
Sun
10 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com