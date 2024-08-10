PHOTOS: Coastguards from Burnham rescue man and dog stuck on cliffs of Brean Down

Coastguards from Burnham-On-Sea and Weston have rescued a person stuck on the rocky slopes of Brean Down with a dog.

Teams were called to Brean Down on Saturday morning (August 10th) at 7.40am where the person had been spotted attempting to reach a dog.

A Coastguard spokesman says: “A male was walking his dog along the base of Brean Down when the dog managed to slip its lead. The dog then bolted and managed to find a route up the side of the Down to a ledge where some goats were enjoying the morning.”

“The owner then walked to the top of Brean Down in an attempt to recall the dog, and when it didn’t come back he edged closer to it down a steep path but was still unable to reach it.”

“A member of public shouted up to the person and advised them to stay put and then raised the alarm.”

He adds: “Our team deployed a full cliff set up and the cliff tech descended from above. While this was going on we requested a lifeboat for extra safety due to the incoming tide.”

“Weston RNLI launched their inshore lifeboat and followed the water in as it flooded the beach.”

“With our flank team Weston-Super-Mare Coastguard Rescue Team arriving with more cliff rescue operatives the owner was rescued first and lowered to the sand.”

To ensure the safety of the dog, it was placed into the animal rescue carrier which was tethered in place until the Coastguard cliff technician could get back to it.

The Coastguard spokesman adds: “Our other flank team HM Coastguard Watchet was also on scene and provided extra safety options from the incoming tide.”

“Once the owner was safe, the cliff tech was hauled back up the cliff face to the dog, where it was fixed into the cliff techs system and again lowered to safety.”

“This all coincided with the tide leaving just enough dry land to be able to safely extract all concerned without getting wet. Although the lifeboat wasn’t utilised in the rescue it was important to have it on scene as things can change very quickly.”

“Normally we would finish with some safety advice about keeping dogs on leads while on Brean Down, in this instance the dog was on the beach and managed to find its way up the side of the Down before becoming stuck.”

“A good outcome with multiple teams. As always, if you have an emergency along the coast, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

Pictured: The rescue underway on Saturday at Brean (Burnham Coastguards)