PHOTOS: Colourful Brean Flower Festival continues in village this week

Brean Flower Festival is taking place this week in two village churches until Thursday 30th May with dozens of colourful blooms on display.

The festival weekend features stunning floral displays at both St Bridget’s Church and Brean Methodist Church, both in Church Road, Brean.

Sheila Lodge, Church Warden at Saint Bridget’s, says: “We are delighted to be holding a five-day event this half term in the form of the Flower Festival.”

“The theme of the floral arrangements at Saint Bridget’s is ‘All things bright and beautiful’ and at Brean Methodist Church it is ‘Months of the year’.

“We hope lots of people will join us to admire the colourful displays, enjoy a hot drink and a slice of cake. Everyone is welcome!”

Admission to the festival is free. Refreshments of tea, coffee and cake are available. Donations welcome towards the upkeep of the churches. The two churches are very close to each other, a two minute walk.

Brean Flower Festival is open at the following times: