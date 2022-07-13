Dozens of community-spirited students from St Andrew’s Primary School in Burnham-On-Sea have completed a beach clean.

80 pupils from Year 4 took part to mark the end of the school year and their studies of the environment as a topic.

Ryan Bunning, Year 4 Class Teacher, said the event had been a success, with the group collecting four large bin bags of litter between the seafront and lighthouse.

He thanked Sedgemoor District Council’s Clean Surroundings Team for lending the group litter pickers and gloves.