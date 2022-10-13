Two huge cranes towered over the River Brue in Burnham-On-Sea to hoist yachts out of the water during the annual autumn ‘crane-out’ on Thursday (October 13th).

After two previous cancellations due to poor weather, members of Burnham Sailing Club took advantage of calm – if foggy! – weather and a high tide to proceed with the operation.

16 vessels were out of the River Brue and into the club’s boat yard. The spectacle happens each autumn and marks the end of Burnham’s summer sailing season.

David Barrett, Sailing Master at Burnham-On-Sea Motor Boat and Sailing Club, says: “It’s been another good sailing season, with new members joining our sailing races on the seafront. We held 20 races, including our summer regatta, and a special race for our late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.”

“Many other members have simply enjoyed sailing in our local waters, while others have sailed further afield to Watchet, Cardiff, Ilfracombe and Swansea to name a few, with one boat on a two-week cruise to the Isles of Scilly and back. Another member on a two-year mission to circumnavigate the British Isles has reached Kent.”

“Our Gig rowers have been very active and continued to grow in numbers, with three Gigs, two Skiffs, and rowing available when tides and weather allow. We hosted our first Gig Regatta this year, and one of our members has recently been selected for our county team.”

“Motor boating, fishing, Rowing, and casual sailing will continue through the winter months, and we are all looking forward to craning in and another successful season next year.”