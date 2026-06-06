PHOTOS: Crowds enjoy Brent Knoll’s annual Village Fete despite wet weather

Brent Knoll held its popular Village Fete on Saturday, June 6th, bringing an afternoon of traditional family fun to the heart of the village.

The event began with a grand opening performed by the new local vicar for the parishes of Berrow, Brean and the Three Saints — Rev Robyn Golden‑Hann — who welcomed visitors and stallholders before the festivities got underway.

The fete featured arena entertainment throughout the afternoon, including performances by Morris Men and local school dancers, which drew enthusiastic applause from the gathered crowds.

Visitors were also able to browse a wide range of traditional stalls, enjoyed a raffle, BBQ, cream teas, tombola, books, local cider, art, games and other attractions. Brent Knoll councillor Bob Filmer also bravely went into the stocks to help raise funds.

A spokesman told Burnham‑On‑Sea.com the fete had once again proved a highlight of the village calendar, adding that profits from the event would go towards the upkeep and improvement of the Parish Hall, while proceeds from individual stalls would support the organisations running them.

Pictured: The event underway in Brent Knoll on Saturday (Photos Mike Lang)