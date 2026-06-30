PHOTOS: Crowds flock to Burnham-On-Sea as Open Final Qualifying golf returns

Crowds of golf fans headed into Burnham-On-Sea on Tuesday as Burnham & Berrow Golf Club hosted the Open Final Qualifying round for The 154th Open, drawing spectators who lined the course throughout the day to watch the action unfold.

It was a standout afternoon for James Nicholas, 29, who finished first at Burnham & Berrow and secured his place in both summer Opens this year.

He was joined by three other qualifiers: Caleb Surratt, who finished second at Burnham & Berrow; Peter Uihlein, who advanced from Royal Cinque Ports in Deal; and Matthew Jordan, who earned his spot after a three‑for‑one playoff at West Lancs.

This marks the third time the Burnham-On-Sea course has welcomed the prestigious qualifying event, further cementing its reputation as one of the region’s premier championship venues.

The qualifiers at Burnham & Berrow were:

James Nicholas, 65‑67 (10 under) Caleb Surratt, 67‑66 (9 under) Austen Truslow, 66‑68 (8 under) Tom Sloman, 69‑65 (8 under) a‑Alejandro de Castro Piera, 65‑69 (8 under)

The club thanked the community for its cooperation and support during the event, praising the warm welcome shown to players, officials and spectators.

Photographer Nick Whetstone captured the spirit of the day in these photos.

Spectator Helen Morris, who travelled from Taunton for the day, added: “You could feel the excitement building with every player that came through.”

”It’s not often you get to watch golf of this standard so close to home — it was a brilliant day for Burnham.”