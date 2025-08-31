PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea music and arts festival hailed a success after busy three days

Delighted organisers of Burnham-On-Sea’s music and arts festival BOSfest have thanked visitors and supporters after a successful weekend.

The three-day event saw spectators head to the Manor Gardens on Sunday during an afternoon of showers and sunshine to enjoy live music.

The free community festival started on Friday evening and continued in Victoria Street on Saturday.

BOSfest organiser Tanya Dyer, pictured top with her team, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s been a fantastic weekend of entertainment and everyone has been so supportive with positive feedback.”

“We are very grateful for everyone’s support – we can’t do this without all the people that come along or help us.”

“We thank everyone who attended, the venues for their support, the great acts, our wonderful committee, the helpers, our sponsors and funders – and Burnham-On-Sea.com for its support.”

Sunday saw performances in the Manor Gardens by Worlewindband, Dion Smith, Strum and Bass, Rock Choir and The Jamestown Brothers.

The festival started on Friday evening at The Ritz and then Saturday’s entertainment was centred on Victoria Street at the Ritz, Victoria Hotel for music and poetry, and in the street outside where a dog show took place.