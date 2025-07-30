15.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Aug 08, 2025
PHOTOS: Crowds flock to popular family fun day at Burnham's BASC sports ground
News

PHOTOS: Crowds flock to popular family fun day at Burnham’s BASC sports ground

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Thousands of people flocked to a family fun day in Burnham-On-Sea at the BASC sports ground on Wednesday (July 30th) when it returned for a second year.

The organisers – who also run Burnham’s regular car boot sales – hailed the fun day as a “huge success.”

Visitors got to see children’s characters including Stitch and Angel, the Smurfs, Pikachu, Elsa and Anna, Minions, dinosaurs, a circus workshop, bubble man, inflatables, children’s fun fair rides and scores of stalls.

Organiser Paul Goodyer told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The event was just as busy as last summer’s first event with crowds of up to 7,000 people enjoying the sunshine and fun.”

Paul thanked all those who had attended and added his thanks to the BASC Ground for hosting the event. A second event will be held on August 27th with different entertainers.

Fellow co-organiser Jay Kardoss added it had been a “huge success, boosted by a day of hot summer weather.”

 

The new event was held for the first time last year following the Apex Park Playday organisers saying in January 2025 their event was under threat due to council finance cutbacks and then in March confirming the cancellation.

