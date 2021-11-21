Large crowds headed into Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday (November 20th) for a day of festive entertainment to mark the switch-on of the town’s Christmas lights.

This year’s community event was spread across the town centre and was overseen by Burnham and Highbridge Town Council with festive entertainment organised by both Burnham Chamber of Trade and Burnham Retail Group.

After a countdown leading up to 6pm, Mayor Cllr Mike Facey, Deputy Mayor Cllr Andy Hodge and ‘Wurzels’ performer Tommy Banner pushed a plunger to light up the town centre for the Christmas season.

Burnham’s Mayor Cllr Mike Facey said: “It was a great day and wonderful to see so many people enjoying the start of the Christmas season here in Burnham. Our thanks go to Burnham Chamber of Trade and Burnham Retail Group for organising such a fantastic Christmas switch-on event!”

Fair rides, stalls, displays from community groups and perfomers, plus music and entertainment was set up along parts of Victoria Street and the High Street throughout the day, attracting large crowds.

Father Christmas arrived on a train provided by Burnham Lions at 3.40pm, attracting crowds of families as he handed out goody bags to children.

High Street entertainment overseen by Burnham Retail Group included Drummers, Punch & Judy, a Wreath Making display, disco music, circus entertainers, Hard Knox Boxing, stalls, a Magician, King Alfred’s Boxing Club, Burnham Radio, and Santa, who was spreading fun and festive cheer.

A stage outside the Victoria Hotel, run by the Chamber of Trade, saw performances by local X-Factor semi-finalist Kezia Povey plus Emily Thomas from Siobhan Johnson Singers; Lisa Jane School of Dance; Scarlett Newitt and Hannah Rose from Siobhan Johnson Singers; Abi Latimer from Siobhan Johnson Singers; Coastline Singers; Wedmore First School; Brent Knoll School Choir; Burnham crooner Dennis Salmon; and the Mudlarks Community Choir.

Regional arts group Seed also organised a lantern parade along the High Street just after the 6pm switch-on, which was attended by large numbers of children, led by the Mayor, Town Crier and Santa, towards the Christmas Tree in Old Station Approach next to the fountain.

After the Mayor addressed the crowds on a stage in the High Street car park, popular local band River Brew sang Christmas and cover songs on a stage near to the tree with some shops also staying open late.