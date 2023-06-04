An afternoon of sunshine and live music attracted crowds of people to Burnham-On-Sea’s Party In The Park outdoor concert on Sunday (June 4th).

The free event in the Manor Gardens saw a line-up of music from local acts Taylor Topham, Keith O’Connell, The Boneyard Blues Band and more.

Organisers from CADS — the Burnham and Highbridge Cultural Arts and Development Society — said the event is one of the highlights of its summer season.

“We thank everyone who came aliong for their support – it was a fantastic afternoon of free entertainment,” says a spokesperson.

Pictured: Sunday’s event in Burnham-On-Sea’s Manor Gardens (Photos Burnham-On-Sea.com & Mike Lang)