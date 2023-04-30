Big crowds turned out to watch iconic steam train The Flying Scotsman travel through Highbridge this morning (Sunday).

The famous locomotive travelled from Bristol to Plymouth as part of its Royal Duchy Trip to mark its 100th anniversary. Hundreds watched as it come through the Burnham area at 9.45am.

Tony Woodman, who worked as a signalman at Highbridge station in the 1960s, was among those watching at the station, pictured below.

Tony told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was wonderful to see so many people turn out to see this grand old train come through.”

“Seeing it brings back so many good memories for me – the wonderful steam era stays with you.”

The route includes the internationally famous sea wall at Dawlish, crossing Brunel’s famous Saltash Bridge into Cornwall and some of the most varied and exciting scenery in the country.

It has been 100 years since the Flying Scotsman set off on its first journey from the sheds at Doncaster Works. Now a national treasure, the Flying Scotsman is a star attraction in the collection of the National Railway Museum in York, where it is a working museum exhibit.

Designed by Sir Nigel Gresley, Flying Scotsman was the first locomotive of the newly formed LNER (London and North Eastern Railway) and originally numbered 1472.

It was given its name in 1924 after the daily 10.00 London King’s Cross to Edinburgh Waverley rail service. The locomotive went on to operate in service until 1963.