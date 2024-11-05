PHOTOS: Dazzling Burnham-On-Sea Carnival wows thousands of spectators

Large crowds turned out to watch the Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea Carnival on Monday night (November 4th) when dozens of illuminated carts rolled through the town in a dazzling procession.

Spectators lined the route on a cool, but dry evening to watch over 60 colourful entries take part, including more than 40 carts, as pictured here.

The Highbridge and Burnham Carnival Queen Mia Olivia Janicka and her Princesses Marleigh Glaysher and Isla Phillips led the procession in a limousine.

Also near the front of the procession were Burnham’s Bike Knights motorbikes, plus local emergency services including the fire service, Burnham Coastguards, BARB and the RNLI.

Annalee New, Chair of Highbridge and Burnham Carnival, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was wonderful to see such large crowds out along the route enjoying such a great procession.”

Pictured: The carnival underway on Monday (Photos: Burnham-On-Sea.com, Neil Gibson)