Over 50 people attended a unique outdoor folk theatre performance in Highbridge on Thursday evening (August 17th).

The Brue Green Pathways Project brought the Tidal Tales Collective to the town to perform ‘The Hare, The Moon & The River’ on the Green next to Highbridge Train Station, as pictured here.

Project spokesperson Ruth Coull said they were pleased with the turnout for the event and thanked all who had come along – boosted by a balmy evening of weather.

“Tidal Tales Collective are a folk theatre group who produce amazing productions for all the family, using design, music and theatre. Their performances leave you feeling closer to nature and warm inside.”

“Our Highbridge CIC and Somerset Wildlife Trust are working in partnership on the Brue Green Pathways Project promoting the network of National Footpaths in Highbridge beside the River Brue.”

“They are working to maintain and increase biodiversity around those pathways and encouraging community engagement with nature and the outdoors. This project is possible thanks to funding from The National Lottery Community Fund’s Climate Action Fund and The HPC Community Fund.”