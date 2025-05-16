PHOTOS: Dozens of children take part in Berrow Primary School colour run

Dozens of schoolchildren at Berrow Primary School have raised funds for school activities by taking part in a colourful colour run.

Friday’s event saw 60 children taking part with families and siblings, as pictured here.

Head teacher Charlotte Bradley says: “What fun they had! This was organised by our superb PTA Friends of Berrow. Thank you to everyone who participated and a huge thank you to our PTA organisers.”

“These events create life long primary school memories for our children as well as raising money for our school. This is what makes Berrow special.”