Walkers of the England Coast Path (ECP) through Somerset have this week been advised that the path has been closed due to a landslip.

The path runs from Brean through Burnham-On-Sea to Minehead – and it’s a section between Watchet and Blue Anchor that is closed this week due to a landslip.

Somerset County Council, which is responsible for maintaining the ECP within the county boundaries, is working with the relevant landowners to assess the long-term safety of the route. It closed the path at the weekend in the interest of public safety.

Highbridge County Councillor John Woodman, who is Somerset County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways, said: “It’s disappointing that the path between Watchet and Blue Anchor has had to temporarily close, but safety is our top priority and I’m pleased we’ve reacted quickly to provide a diversion.”

Somerset County Council works in partnership with Natural England to manage the England Coast Path in Somerset. The National Trail helps attract more visitors to the County and benefits the local economy.

If you’re interested in helping look after the England Coast Path you can sign up as a Trail Watcher, which will involve adopting a stretch of the trail.

By keeping an eye on a stretch that you regularly use and reporting any problems you can help the County Council be more responsive in keeping the trail well maintained and accessible.

An inland diversion is available, and the details for this can be found on the site closure notices and online at www.nationaltrailbreaks.com. Please follow this link to find out more on helping.