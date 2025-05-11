Opening of new Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge photos archive draws hundreds of visitors

Over 500 people flocked to see a new collection of historic pictures and documents showing life in Burnham and Highbridge over the past 140 years during a special exhibition on Sunday (May 11th).

The pictures of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge were exhibited at Burnham Community Centre to mark the 40th anniversary of North Sedgemoor Local History Group and the opening of a new digital archive of historic photos, maps and material.

Chair of the group John Strickland told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were very busy during the whole day with hundreds of visitors and I am very pleased with how the event went.”

“Lots of people learned more about local history and developed their knowledge. It also built up awareness for the Community Centre and the history group.”

Among the visitors who identified some of the subjects on display was Jed Redman, pictured below, whose father’s initials were spotted carved onto the old head of a Coopers Beer barrel.

“It was quite moving to see this, knowing my father had carved the letters many decades ago when he was a barrel maker, known as as cooper. It was great to see them.” Jed also donated a Burnham Swimming Club stopwatch from the 1930s to the history collection.

The display, which coincided with Somerset Day, also covered the history of brewers Holt’s, brick and tile manufacturers Apex and Colthurst & Symons, and a collection of photos of the Portishead Radio station which was situated where Mulholland Way is today.

Also on show were photos of local schools from the Victorian era, the former Burnham-On-Sea railway station, King Alfred Sports Centre, plus local wartime artefacts and images.

The day also provided the first viewing of the Bob & Winston Thomas local history archive which is now open to residents, historians and researchers. To book a visit to it, call the community centre on 01278 792666.

There was also an exhibition featuring the late Ken Hindle, who for 60 years worked tirelessly for Burnham community and led the community centre.

Among the visitors was one of the last remaining members of the Holt brewery family, pictured here with Phil and Sue Harvey, in the new history archive room at the centre.

Burnham and District Model Railway Club, who are based upstairs at the community centre, displayed two of their working layouts during the day.

And the Escape Committee Wargames Club, also based at the community centre, showed their large history display featuring a Viking vs Saxon battle scene next to the Isle of Frogs, now known as Brent Knoll.

Sunday’s event also included displays by the Fritzlar twinning group, U3A, Burnham Heritage Group and other supporting organisations.

The event was formally opened by Burnham and Highbridge Mayor Cllr Sharon Perry who praised all those behind the display and recognised the efforts of John and the late Ken Hindle for his work in setting up the archive.