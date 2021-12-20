More than 40 families flocked to a Christmas-themed craft-making and fun day at Burnham-On-Sea Library on Saturday (18th December).

The ‘Christmas Bonanza’ at the library in Princess Street provided a range of festive activities over two sessions, as previewed here.

“We were pleased to have a great turnout for the activities, which included reindoor food making, Christmas tree decoration making, Santa skittles, Christmas present throwing, early years crafting and Polar Express trains!” says Burnham-On-Sea Library & Information Officer Hannah Smith.