More than 40 families flocked to a Christmas-themed craft-making and fun day at Burnham-On-Sea Library on Saturday (18th December).

The ‘Christmas Bonanza’ at the library in Princess Street provided a range of festive activities over two sessions, as previewed here.

“We were pleased to have a great turnout for the activities, which included reindoor food making, Christmas tree decoration making, Santa skittles, Christmas present throwing, early years crafting and Polar Express trains!” says Burnham-On-Sea Library & Information Officer Hannah Smith.

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page