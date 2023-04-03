Scores of families supported a fun-filled Easter trail on Burnham-On-Sea seafront on Sunday (April 2nd) to raise funds for hovercraft rescue charity BARB Search & Rescue.

The event, which raised a sum of £1,180, was held at the BARB hovercraft station where families enjoyed Easter-themed activities and then took part in a ‘Bunny Trail’ along the South Esplanade.

“A huge thank you goes to everyone who supported us on this very successful Easter fundraising day,” says a BARB Search & Rescue spokesman.

“We thank the sponsors who kindly supported our event: Cafe Aroma, Proper Job, Julia’s flowers, Material Needs, Thomas’s, Silver Shore, Crafty Comforts, GW Hurley, Sassy, BRG, Lowe’s Barber shop, Antony James jewellers, Burnham Shopping Centre, Toycupboard, Burnham-On-Sea.com, Shirley’s Sparkles, Hazza Vapes, Bayview cafe, Ray’s Cafe, Rainbow lounge, Footprints nursery, La Vela, Books & puzzles, Brit chips, Superchips, BOS hair, Gorilla vapes, BOS lounge, Dusicake, Lowe’s pottery painting, Chatterbox cafe and Mays cafe.”

“Our thanks also go to Ray’s Cafe for suppling the wood and cutting out 16 of our bunnies!”

“Thank you to all of our volunteers that gave up their Sunday to help put on the event and a huge thank you to all those that attended and showed their support.”

“BARB is a small independent charity that relies on local donations to keep running so events like this make a difference.”