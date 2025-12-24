PHOTOS: Festive spirit shines at Burnham-On-Sea tennis club’s Christmas party

Burnham-On-Sea’s Avenue Tennis Club has rounded off the year with a packed programme of festive celebrations, starting with its annual junior Christmas party on Friday 19th December.

The evening saw youngsters enjoying a series of fun on‑court games led by Head Coach Tim Seymour, along with Megan Rundle and Zoe Lloyd. After the action wrapped up, parents provided a spread of party food for the children.

Thanks were given to Emily and Kay Rossitter, who ran the bar for parents throughout the evening. Kay was also thanked for her year‑round support running the bar during the club’s Friday night family sessions, including Vinny’s Minis and the adult beginners and improvers coaching hour.

Members also gathered on Sunday 21st December for pre‑Christmas drinks and mince pies, hosted by David and Pauline Jenkins. The social event was well attended by players, members and friends.

The club is now preparing to welcome 2026 with a New Year’s Eve party featuring games, food, music and dancing. Doors will open from 7pm until late, and the event is open to members, non‑members, friends and family. The evening is for adults only.

The Avenue’s popular Wednesday Night Supper Nights will return in 2026, offering a three‑course meal with cheese and biscuits for £13.50. Those unable to sign up at the clubhouse can contact Jose on 07919 116912 or email Shirley at sjhyde27@hotmail.com.

Wednesday evenings also host a thriving Pickleball session run by Club Captain Sam Goodhew, starting at around 6pm. All equipment is provided, and additional sessions run on Saturday afternoons.

Coaching for juniors and adults continues throughout the week and on Saturday mornings, alongside Cardio Tennis fitness sessions with Head Coach Tim Seymour on Monday mornings and Thursday evenings. Full details are available at www.tennis-extreme.com.

The club’s internal tournament is currently underway, with round‑robin matches taking place across all age groups under the supervision of tournament referee Pippa Lawton. Results will be published once all matches are completed.

Avenue Tennis Club also runs a wide range of social and team tennis sessions throughout the week. Information is available at www.avenuetennis.com, or by calling 01278 782758. Court hire can be booked via the LTA website. Due to an eye injury, Vinny’s Minis sessions are paused until further notice.

Pictured: The children enjoying the Burnham Christmas event (Photos Darren Lloyd)