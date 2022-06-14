Film crews returned to Burnham-On-Sea this week to film dramatic scenes for a new Channel 4 TV drama series.

Scenes for the new six-part series, called ‘TrueLove’, were filmed on the beach next to Burnham Sailing Club and the pontoons during Tuesday (June 14th), as photographed here.

While Dame Julie Walters was photographed in Burnham-On-Sea for filming of the same TV series in May, she is not schedueld to be back in Burnham this week for filming.

Instead a ‘look-alike Julie Walters’ was filmed at the Sailing Club with her co-star Clarke Peters in scenes on the pontooons and in a boat.

Later scenes saw a boat lifted out of the water by a large crane and then lowered down onto the Sailing Club’s beach.

A fake Police car with several ‘Police officers’ were filmed looking on as forensics investigators were seen walking around the boat following a serious boat incident in the storyline. Further scenes were filmed on the pontoons.

Michael Clarke, Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club Commodore, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted to have been chosen as a location for the filming – it’s great publicity for the club and for Burnham as well.”

He added: “The production company has made a donation to the Sailing Club and this will be reinvested in our facilities to further improve them.”

Vehicles for the TV production crew were based in Burnham-On-Sea’s B&M car park and parking restrictions were place along the South Esplanade on Tuesday during the filming.

Full details about the new TV series are reported here. A Channel 4 spokeswoman adds: “With a core cast in their late 60s and 70s, Truelove breaks the rules for older characters on screen and flips ageist tropes on their head in a series which promises thrilling twists and turns, irreverent humour and passionate romance.”

“Enter our dynamic duo: Phil played by award-winning actress Julie Walters (National Treasure, Indian Summers), an ex-senior police chief enjoying a comfortable if boring retirement, and Ken played by Clarke Peters (The Wire, Da 5 Bloods), a divorcee and ex-special forces vet who feels similarly at sea. Phil and Ken were teenage sweethearts and despite life having moved on, they have never quite managed to forget each other.”

Julie Walters says: “I had basically withdrawn from acting and wasn’t sure that anything could tempt me back but then I read Truelove. I was completely bowled over by the writing – the dark humour, the love story and thriller element set against a backdrop of what happens to us all as we approach our later years. I adore the character of Phil – smart, funny and hard edged. How often does one have the chance at my tender age to play a leading lady in a TV drama?”