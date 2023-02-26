A new TV mini-series called The Killing Kind has been filmed on Brean beach over the past few days.

Film crews and several TV actors were spotted next to Brean Down on Friday afternoon (February 24th), as pictured here.

The Killing Kind is an upcoming British legal thriller series based on the novel of the same name by Jane Casey, developed by Eleventh Hour Films for Paramount+.

The series stars actress Emma Appleton (of Clique, The Witcher and Everything I Know About Love) as Ingrid Lewis, a successful barrister whose world is thrown into a spin at the start of the series. She is pictured here during the filming at Brean.

Colin Morgan (of Merlin and Mammals) joins the cast as John Webster, Ingrid’s former accused and potentially dangerous client, who shows up again.

Scenes were shot on Brean beach during Friday and next to Brean Down.

As per the synopsis, Ingrid is used to dealing with “tricky clients” but nobody rivals Webster, who is good looking, successful and charismatic.

It reads: “Webster was accused of harassment and stalking by an ex-girlfriend and in court Ingrid defended him, winning the case. Following the trial, Ingrid got close to Webster – too close – and when she tried to exit the relationship, he turned on her and her world imploded.”

Eleventh Hour Films is making six 60-minute episodes.

Various locations around Bristol have been transformed into London for the filming, with one Twitter user sharing a picture of a Transport for London number 23 bus heading to Liverpool Street coming down Avon Street in Bristol.

Speaking about her new leading role, Appleton told the Radio Times: “I’m delighted to be working with such a talented team on such a thrilling show. When I first read The Killing Kind script I was so intrigued by Ingrid and the twists and turns we take as the story goes on.”

Colin Morgan added: “Getting the opportunity to explore a more dark and complex role with John Webster has been enlightening and such fun. Working with the brilliant Emma Appleton has already been such a highlight, along with the rest of the incredible cast. The story had me hooked from page one and I am looking forward to seeing it play out on screen.”

Joining Emma and Colin in the cast is Elliot Barnes-Worrell (Doctor Who, Van der Valk) as Ingrid’s ex-fiance Mark Orpen; Rob Jarvis (Emmerdale, Silent Witness) as chief clerk at the legal chambers where she works; and Kerr Logan (Strike, Showtrial) as policeman DS Luke Nash.

Sara Powell (Unforgotten, Last Christmas) also joins the cast as Ingrid’s mentor and close friend Belinda Grey, and Nicholas Rowe (A Spy Among Friends, Rosaline) appears as Belinda’s husband and head of chambers, Angus Grey.

There hasn’t yet been a confirmed release date for The Killing Kind as filming continues.