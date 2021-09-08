Filming has been underway on Brean beach this week for a new series of popular ITV costume drama Sanditon.

Film crews have been busy on a quiet section of Brean beach, filming scenes for the series, which is based an unfinished novel by Jane Austen.

The series was cancelled by ITV back in 2019 but an exhaustive fan campaign to save the show has secured another two seasons.

“Fans who are craving romance and escape will find them in abundance in the new season of Sanditon, with its intriguing characters and captivating storylines,” says executive producer Susanne Simpson.

Many Sanditon scenes were filmed at Brean and Brean Down for the first series, providing international publicity for Brean and the Burnham-On-Sea area.

More scenes for the new series are expected to be filmed at Brean later this year.

The story will pick up nine months after the events of the first series, with Sanditon growing in popularity, but the secrets of the dysfunctional Denham family continue to be a threat to its future.

The producers of season two have added six new cast members including Merlin‘s Alexander Vlahos and War & Peace star Ben Lloyd-Hughes. Tom Weston-Jones (Grace) also joins the cast as Colonel Francis Lennox, who will be vying for Charlotte’s affections, facing competition from Lloyd-Hughes as a mysterious new resident with a complex family history.

Another key figure in the season two will be Alison Heywood, the younger sister to Charlotte, played by Outlander‘s Rosie Graham, who quickly becomes acquainted with the charming Captain William Carter, played by relative newcomer Maxim Ays. Most of the original cast are set to return alongside these additions, including Rose Williams, Crystal Clarke, Kris Marshall, Anne Reid, Jack Fox and Kevin Eldon.