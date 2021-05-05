Fire crews have this evening (Wednesday) been battling a blaze at a commercial property on the Walrow Industrial Park in Highbridge that also caused the temporary closure of the nearby M5 motorway due to smoke.

Fire crews from across the region were called to a company in Commerce Way at 5.53pm, as pictured here, where plumes of thick black smoke poured out of the building.

Due to the smoke drifting across the M5, Highways England temporarily closed both carriageways as a safety precaution.

A fire service spokesman said “multiple calls from the public” were received just before 6pm when the blaze first started.

A spokesman added: “Two fire engines from Burnham-On-Sea, two from Bridgwater, one from Cheddar, one from Taunton, an aerial ladder and water carrier from Bridgwater, an incident command unit from Street, a welfare unit from Crediton, an incident support unit from Martock, and a water carrier from Yeovil were in attendance alongside two fire engines from Avon Fire Service.”

“On arrival flames were issuing from the roof, and crews got to work tackling the single storey fire using five attack jets, four breathing apparatus and a portable pump from open water.”

“At 9.34pm, crews confirmed that the building was used as a vehicle workshop. The storage building is 60% damaged by fire and 100% damaged by smoke.”

“Eight breathing apparatus, 1 Hose reel jet, 5 main jets, 1 Ariel platform ladder, 1 triple extension ladder, 1 light portable pump and small tools were used to extinguish the fire.”

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, added the spokesman.

Commerce Way was closed from the roundabout by Police, who also sealed off nearby Brue Way nearby. Lorry drivers from nearby Keedwells had to park their HGVs in neighbouring roads while a safety cordon was in place.