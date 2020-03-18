Fire crews from across Somerset have been tackling a big blaze in a row of derelict cottages in Highbridge this evening (Wednesday).

The fire was initially reported at around 5.30pm and crews have been using water jets and other equipment to bring it under control.

Several of the cottages next to Clyce Road, known locally as Market Row, have been severely gutted by the blaze. The properties are just metres away from the YMCA’s replacement for the former Highbridge Hotel, which itself was destroyed by fire over a decade ago.

A fire spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Fire control received several calls reporting smoke issuing from a derelict building. Two crews from Burnham and one from Bridgwater were sent. On arrival crews confirmed that the building was well alight.”

“Further Fire Engines from Bridgwater, as well as an Aerial Platform Ladder from Bridgwater and a Command Support Unit from Street, were also sent. Crews have been using main jets trying to extinguish the fire.”

Nearby residents described to Burnham-On-Sea.com at the scene seeing flames emerging from the shared roof of the terraced properties.

Eyewitness Ray Leach told Burnham-On-Sea.com at the scene: “I saw a huge amount of smoke initially and immediately thought ‘not the YMCA’. I went down to take a look and saw flames coming out of the top of the cottage roofs. We are all so relieved that the YMCA is not damaged.”

Another resident, Gill Rigby, told us on scene: “The response from the fire service was just superb – it was a really fast and efficient turnout. We’re really relieved that the nearby houses and the new YMCA building have not been damaged.”

She added: “At one point, it was like fireworks going off – there was a lot of popping and bangs as the fire caused damage.”

The A38 has been closed through the evening by Police as emergency services deal with the incident. There were no injuries in the fire.