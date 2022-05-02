Hundreds of people headed to Burnham-On-Sea’s Beer and Music Festival over the weekend for a line-up of live music and local ales.

The 13th festival attracted a steady flow of visitors to The Ritz Social Club in Victoria Street, as pictured here. 

Paul Hale, General Manager at the Ritz, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Our thanks go to everyone who supported the festival. We saw a steady flow of visistors over the long weekend who were able to enjoy nine real ales while being entertained with several great live performers.”

 

Pictured: The festival over the weekend (Photos: Burnham-On-Sea.com / Mike Lang)

 
