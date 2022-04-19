Over £13,500 was raised for Secret World Wildlife Rescue during a four-day Easter open weekend at its centre near Burnham-On-Sea.

The facilities in East Huntspill welcomed thousands of visitors, including TV persoanlities and patrons Chris Sperring, Valerie Singleton and Martin Hughes-Games.

Pauline Kidner, charity founder, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The staff and volunteers were so excited to see visitors returning to Secret World Wildlife Rescue over the Easter holiday – it was their first open weekend for two years.”

“So much went into making it a special holiday with patrons Chris Sperring MBE, Valerie Singleton O.B.E. and Martin Hughes-Games attending on different days.”

“Over 1,000 attended on Saturday for the popular dog show and a further 2,000 visited on the other three days.”

She thanked all those who had attended, adding: “With lots of games and interactive displays it was a fabulous time for children to enjoy. Just over £13,500 was raised towards the care of the many wildlife casualties that come through their doors every year.”

 
