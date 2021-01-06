These were the scenes in Berrow on Tuesday (January 5th) when four fire crews tackled a property blaze.

Four crews from Burnham-On-Sea, Bridgwater and Weston-Super-Mare were called to the fire in Hurn Lane, Berrow at 1.38pm.

“The fire service received calls to smoke coming from the roof of the property,” confirmed a spokesman.

He adds: “Fire engines from Burnham-On-Sea, Bridgwater, and Weston-Super-Mare attended.”

“The property sustained fire, heat, and smoke damage, crews removed roof tiles to prevent further damage.”

“The fire was extinguished by fire crews using one hose reel jet, two main jets, two ladders for access, and roof ladders.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No-one was believed to have been hurt.