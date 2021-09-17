Dozens of people headed to the first fundraising evening for the Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Hospital since the start of the pandemic on Friday night (September 17th).

The popular event was held at Brean Country Club with a dinner accompanied by local band ‘Lipinski’.

Ceri Joyce, Chairman of The Friends, said: “This was a sell-out event and it was exciting to see all our supporters again after such a long break due to the pandemic.”

“The theme of the evening was “Here Comes the Sun” and it certainly felt like that. We are immensely grateful to Alan House of Holiday Resort Unity who kindly offered his beautiful facilities at Brean Country Club for this function.”