Scores of supporters headed to the first fundraising event of the year for The Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Hospital when it held an outdoor ‘table top sale’ on Sunday (August 23rd).

The event was held outside the Baptist Church in Burnham’s College Street where half a dozen stalls were set up.

They sold a wide range of quality bric-a-brac from CDs, DVDs and books to handbags, jigsaws and crafts.

The group’s Ceri Joyce told Burnham-on-Sea.com: “This was the first event that ‘The Friends’ have been able to safely undertake this year, so we really appreciated the support.”

All proceeds go to the Friends of Burnham Hospital, a registered charity.