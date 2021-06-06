Musicians in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge took part in Sedgemoor’s inaugural ‘Front Garden Music Festival’ on Sunday (6th June).

Local artists performed music in their front gardens and pub gardens to entertain neighbours and passers-by.

Around 20 local acts performed outside local venues and homes in Burnham, Highbridge, West Huntspill, Bridgwater and Catcott.

“There were performances to suit every music taste and all performances were completely free – it has been very successful,” said Scott O’Hara, one of the organisers from regional arts group Seed.

Moss Flower played outside St. John’s Church, Highbridge, while Peter Strong performed outside his home in Burnham Road, Highbridge. Jarvis Lane sang at Maundrill’s Farm, West Huntspill. And the Coopers Arms in Highbridge had live music acts from 2.15pm through to 6pm.

Jarvis Lane’s event at Maundrill’s Farm, West Huntspill, was attended by around 30 dedicated fans, who listened to a set by Band Jarvis Lane, as they fronted their first live gig. He also gave a live airing was the band’s charity single, a cover version of the Who’s album track ‘Baba O’Riley’. The benefiting charity is mental health Charity MIND. Also coming out soon is an original album and more performances. The band is fronted by Mitch Jones, who also fronted Riverbrew and the Communicators ska band.

Scott adds: “We were looking for opportunities to celebrate and enjoy the summer. Across Sedgemoor, local artists came out to play!”

“As part of the Front Garden Music Festival they literally stepped out of their front doors, set up in their front gardens and performed for neighbours and passers-by.”

Pictured: The event underway in Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge and West Huntspill on Sunday (Photos: Burnham-On-Sea.com & Mike Lang)