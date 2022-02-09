A fun-packed children’s musical adventure is heading to the stage at Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre during this month’s half-term holiday.

Lost The Plot Theatrical are bringing the children’s show ‘The Three Billy Goats Gruff’ to The Princess this February half-term, Thursday 24th February.

Two performances will be held at 11:30am and 2pm, and are aimed at families with children aged 3-8 years. The show lasts 50 minutes.

Producer Edward Johnson says: “On a grassy hill, in the middle of the countryside, there lived Three Billy Goats Gruff! They never stopped eating and before long they had eaten everything they could get their hooves on! The only option is to go looking for more food.”

“So hold on to your horns and join the three billy goats on their wild adventure as they bravely cross a rickety bridge to greener pastures. But who will they meet along the way as they trip trap over the bridge?”

“With catchy songs, funky dances to clap along to and a rapping Troll, Lost The Plot Theatrical are proud to present this interactive, family fun show.”

“It’s the perfect half-term treat for little ones and the big kids that bring them!”