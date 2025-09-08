PHOTOS: Hail and dozens of lightning strikes as intense thunderstorm hits Burnham

An intense thunderstorm swept through the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area on Monday afternoon (September 8th), bringing rumbling thunder, dozens of lightning strikes, hailstones and torrential rain.

The storm arrived at 2.30pm and lasted for around 40 minutes, leaving surface water on some roads while hailstones were seen along paths and on grass in Highbridge, as pictured here.

A lightning tracker app below showed where dozens of strikes had occurred across our area during the storm.

Local residents described the storm as “intense and incredible to watch,” with many capturing the spectacle on phones.

Forecasters say the unsettled weather is set to continue through the week, with further heavy showers in the Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast.