A Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser has raised over £1,000 for a charity close to her heart by having her head shaved.

Amy Strickland had her locks shaved at Burnham’s No.1 Regent Street hair salon on Friday (July 29th) to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support as part of its annual Brave The Shave fundraising push.

Watched by a large group of family and friends, Amy had her head shaved by hairdresser Dannie Jarvis, as pictured here.

“So many of my friends and family have been affected by Cancer – I wanted to do something to support this wonderful charity and show solidarity with Cancer survivors,” Amy told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

She said she has been “blown away” by the generosity and support of local people for her fundraising efforts.

“Macmillan do so much more than just provide nurses – they provide incredible support for families.”

Amy added that having her hair shaved off feels “quite liberating and a lot cooler.”

Click here for Amy’s fundraising page