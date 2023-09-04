Young boxers from King Alfred Boxing Club in Highbridge have completed a three peaks challenge to raise funds for the club.

Eleven youngsters headed up three local hills to raise hundreds of pounds of sponsorship.

The club’s Fran Palmer told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The boxers were sponsored to take part to raise money for the club.”

“They started at the King’s Wood car park, then walked to Crook Peak and Brent Knoll before finishing off at Brean Down this afternoon.”

He adds: “These guys really push themselves week after week to progress in a sport they love.”

“We have lots of talent in the gym and it’s great to see them working together to better the gym and themselves.”

He added the club‘s thanks to Burnham’s Tesco store, which donated water bottles to keep everyone hydrated.

Last year, we reported here that the club had welcomed Mason Shaw – the holder of the British Bareknuckle boxing title – to its open day.

See their fundraising page here.