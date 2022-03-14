Highbridge town centre was filled with the sound of live music on Sunday (March 13th) when a unique busk-a-thon was held.

Eleven singers and groups took part in the event, which was held as part of Sedgemoor District Council’s drive to help local towns recover from the pandemic, funded by the Government’s ‘Welcome Back Fund’.

Among the groups and performers were Wayne Pope, North Somerset Samba, Moss Flower, Court Productions, Kai, Burnham Radio, Holly Simpson, Dave Shepton, Juan Carlos, Salv, Beach’d Buoys, Juan Carlos and String Quartet.

Venues included outside the train station, community centre, Globe Inn, Sopha, St John’s Church, and outside the Coopers Arms.

Organiser Bev Milner Simonds said: “We are really pleased with how the busk-a-thon went – there was a wonderful diversity of music filling the town centre along with many smiles.”

“It showed that events like these can work really well in Highbridge.”

The Welcome Back Events are funded from the European Regional Development Fund via the Welcome Back Fund.