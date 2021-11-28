Highbridge’s town centre was lit up for the festive season on Saturday night (November 27th) when the Mayor hit a switch to officially turn on its Christmas lights.

Mayor Cllr Mike Facey led a ceremony with Highbridge councillor Cllr Janet Keen, pictured above, and Highbridge Chamber of Trade’s Mike Murphy outside the Community Hall in Market Street to turn on the lights and illuminate the town’s Christmas tree, watched by residents.

The celebrations began with a lantern parade from the Bank Street car park to the Community Hall via Church Street, organised by arts group Seed, followed by carol singing with Churchfield School’s choir accompanied by St John’s Church vicar, Rev Martin Little.

The Mayor told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was a magic evening and my thanks go to everyone who attended and organised it. Special thanks go to the children for singing so wonderfully and getting everyone in a festive mood, especially on such a bitterly cold evening! I wish everyone a very happy Christmas.”

A Christmas craft fair was also held at the nearby Southwell House where stalls were set up outside and Father Christmas was the VIP guest. And Create You in Market Street also joined the festive spirit by holding a craft market during the day.