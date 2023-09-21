Highbridge Medical Centre held a successful open day earlier this week when patients were able to meet the team and find out more about the services on offer.

The centre in Highbridge’s Pepperall Road was well attended by patients on Tuesday.

“We were really pleased by the turnout to our open afternoon, where patients had an opportunity to meet both members of staff from the medical centre and directors from Symphony Healthcare Services,” says a spokeswoman.

“Information was shared, questions were answered and patient feedback was sought to enable to us to improve our services further.”

“We would like to thank the local community services who also took the time to attend and be available for questions. This included our village agent, Healthwatch, NHS Digital, our Primary Care Network health coaches and the Patient Participation Group.”

“As part of the event, patients were also able to sign up to the online services that we offer and hear more about the NHS App that enables patients to request repeat prescriptions online, which can save time waiting on the phone.”

“In addition, Highbridge Medical Centre’s Dr Currie held a stand to discuss women’s health and blood pressure checks were also available with the nursing team.”

“We’d like to thank all the patients who were able to attend the open afternoon. Further information on the practice and the healthcare services that we offer, are also available on our website at www.highbridgemc.co.uk.”

Pictured: The event at Highbridge Medical Centre (Photos Mike Lang)