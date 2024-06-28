PHOTOS: Highbridge photography exhibition underway showcasing town’s heritage

A new photography exhibition showcasing scenes of Highbridge is underway at a town church this weekend.

St John’s Church is hosting the display of photos called ‘This Town of Ours: A Celebration of Highbridge in Photos’.

The exhibition is open to all and runs from 10am – 4pm each day up to and including Sunday 30th June. Tea, coffee and cake are available along with a quiz for children and a raffle for grown-ups.

The photographs, taken by Highbridge resident Lynne Perry, showcase some of the hidden and not-so-hidden things that make the town special.

Lynne grew up in the local area before moving away to become a priest in Wales. She and her husband Chris returned to Highbridge, and Lynne has served in an assisting role at St John’s for many years.

Rev’s Martin Little, Vicar of St John’s, says: “We’re delighted to hold this exhibition of Lynne’s lovely photographs that show the beauty on our doorstep.”

“We have the River Brue, the estuary, some lovely parks, and some fascinating historic buildings – of which the church itself is one!”

He says: “Highbridge sometimes gets a reputation for being run-down, and some parts of it sadly deserve that reputation. But that’s far from the whole story, and we want to change the perception. There are plenty of people who take a pride in our town and we hope they’ll come and support this celebration.”

The week-long event coincides with the launch of St John’s Ark Project – a project looking at the future of St John’s buildings.

There is an opportunity to complete a short survey which will help the church with its future plans and funding applications. See the survey at: https://forms.gle/SLoKUWFYMSt71aDr7 .

Revd Martin adds: “We want your stories about the church and what it means to you, as well as you ideas for the future. It’s about the church being here for the whole community, as a vital resource and gathering place for all to enjoy.”

In June, St John’s celebrates 165 years since its consecration in 1859, when the church was completed.