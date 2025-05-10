PHOTOS: Highbridge’s Morland Hub holds celebration event to mark VE Day anniversary

A special celebration was held to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day in Highbridge on Saturday May 10th.

Morland Community Hub in Pearce Drive, Highbridge hosted the free event, which was attended by a steady stream of residents, plus Mayor Sharon Perry and MP Ashley Fox.

Organiser Jane Macpherson thanked all those who had attended and supported the event, which included stalls, music from All Sorts Choir, vintage cars, games, refreshments and a raffle.

Thursday 8th May was the 80th anniversary of VE Day, a moment of celebration and reflection that marked the end of World War II in Europe.