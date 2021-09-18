Music fans headed to Highbridge’s St John’s Church on Saturday night (September 18th) for the launch of a new series monthly music jam sessions.

The interior of the church was lit atmospherically for the new Blues in the Pews and the audience of over 50 people was encouraged to get involved.

A house band performed a short opening set before other musicians were invited to sit in and jam alongside them.

Blues in the Pews is a new monthly event, taking place on Saturday evenings from 7.30-10pm.

“Blues in the Pews offers instrumentalists and singers the opportunity to not only to enjoy live music, but to participate and develop themselves,” says one of the organisers from Seed, the regional arts organisation behind the idea.

“Blues music is a genre with a simple formula, therefore we are opening these sessions up to musicians of all abilities, although related genres are also welcome.”

“The ensemble element of an electric house band adds a distinctive twist not provided by other acoustic open-mic events.”