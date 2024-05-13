12.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue May 14, 2024
PHOTOS: Hinkley Point C’s heaviest delivery yet arrives at 520 tonnes

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

The first of Hinkley Point C’s eight 520-tonne steam generators was delivered safely to the construction site over the weekend after arriving by sea and road.

The 25m long steam generators will take heat from the nuclear reactors to create steam to power the world’s largest turbines, says EDF.

The generator’s arrival is in time for the fit out of the new power station, which will see the first nuclear reactor installed later this year. It was delivered in February last year.

“The steam generator travelled the final four miles by road transporter after arriving from Avonmouth at Combwich Wharf on the River Parrett, travelling past Burnham-On-Sea,” says a spokesman.

“Four will be placed in each reactor building, operating at an average temperature of 295°C for at least 60 years. Their design, manufacturing and testing took six years.”

