PHOTOS: Historic motors take centre stage at West Huntspill Classic Vehicles Show

100 classic and vintage vehicles went on display at the 18th annual West Huntspill Classic and Vintage Vehicles Show on Saturday (September 13th).

Crowds of spectators attended the event on a day of sunshine and showers for a high-class display of vehicles in the Balliol Hall Field next to West Huntspill Church.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, organiser Dave Paul said: “We had a great turnout of spectators who enjoyed seeing the many vehicles in the sunshine.”

“The number of vehicles was down on some years due to the threat of rain, but we were delighted with the variety on show.”

Classics from across the decades went on show, from vintage and classic cars to military vehicles, stationary engines and commercials, motorbikes and tractors.

Dave added: “The show has grown over the years and has become very popular, raising a good amount each year.”