PHOTOS: Huge 150-metre sand art design unveiled on Brean beach by top sand artist

Internationally acclaimed sand artist Simon Beck has created this incredible new sand art design during his first visit to Brean beach of 2026.

On Sunday (June 14th), he created the 150-metre wide design on the sands next to Brean Down, as pictured here, over the course of five hours.

“My 190th piece of sand art here at Brean is a 10-sided shape, each with internal segments and a twist,” said Simon as he finished the complex design just before the incoming tide washed it away.

A regular sight on Brean beach over the summer, the 67-year-old resident creates perfect, detailed geometrical designs using only a large rake and a compass.

The former cartographer created his first design on snow in the Alps in 2004, and his first sand design in 2014. He spent the winter and spring creating similar eye-catching designs on snow in the French Alps for a book.

He said: “I have a lifetime ambition of making 1,000 drawings by the time I reach the age of 80.”