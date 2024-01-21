Brent Knoll’s Westcroft Cider Farm attracted hundreds of spectators for its yearly traditional wassailing event on Saturday night (January 20th).

A flaming torchlit procession was held to mark the start of the Brent Knoll event, a centuries-old tradition that is said to banish evil spirits from the orchard for the year.

A ceremony took place in the orchard in which traditional songs were sung and gun shots were fired to scare off the bad spirits followed by the ceremonial placing of burnt toast in an apple tree by the wassailing princess and Brent Knoll School pupils.

John Page, who has overseen the Brent Knoll events for over 25 years, said Saturday’s ceremony had been “a great success with one of the most enthusiastic audiences for years.”

Music and entertainment featured Burnham-On-Sea’s Funky Monkey Bubble Klub and Belly Dancers, accompanied by plenty of cider!

Westcroft Cider Farm owner John Harris thanked all those who attended: “We had a very successful evening with a great turnout with just a little light rain.”